Passenger killed, 9 hurt when crane hits minibus in Chonburi









A woman was killed and nine other passengers injured when a minibus was hit by the hanging pendulum hook of a mobile crane emerging from a side street in Ban Bung district of Chon Buri on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on the Chon Buri-Ban Bung road in tambon Nong Samsark around 8.30pm, said Pol Maj Wutthipong Talam, investigation chief at Ban Bung.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

