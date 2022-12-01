December 1, 2022

Passenger killed, 9 hurt when crane hits minibus in Chonburi

1 hour ago TN
Isuzu minibus in Phitsanulok

Isuzu Elf-based minibus conversion in Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A woman was killed and nine other passengers injured when a minibus was hit by the hanging pendulum hook of a mobile crane emerging from a side street in Ban Bung district of Chon Buri on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on the Chon Buri-Ban Bung road in tambon Nong Samsark around 8.30pm, said Pol Maj Wutthipong Talam, investigation chief at Ban Bung.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



