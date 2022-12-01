December 1, 2022

50-year-old man crushed to death by excavator in Sattahip

1 hour ago TN
A SANY R285R excavator in Thailand

A SANY R285R excavator in Thailand. Photo: Syced. CC0 1.0.




A 50-year-old man in Sattahip met his demise after falling off his excavator and getting crushed to death.

Yesterday, November 30th, around 3 PM Sattahip police were notified of a tragic accident in Soi Hoop Khao Sawan in the Bang Saray subdistrict, Sattahip, and went to investigate the incident scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

