Thai singer Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation









The Royal Forest Department has cleared musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao, of an allegation that two blocks of land he owns in Saraburi encroach on protected forest.

Deputy director-general Cheewapap Cheewatham said on Thursday the department had checked the titles and confirmed they did not encroach on any forest reserve or classified forest area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





