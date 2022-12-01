Thai singer Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation
The Royal Forest Department has cleared musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao, of an allegation that two blocks of land he owns in Saraburi encroach on protected forest.
Deputy director-general Cheewapap Cheewatham said on Thursday the department had checked the titles and confirmed they did not encroach on any forest reserve or classified forest area.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
