December 1, 2022

Thai singer Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation

1 hour ago TN
Toon Bodyslam and Carabao

Thai singers Toon Bodyslam and Carabao. Photo: Jakrapong Kongmalai / flickr.




The Royal Forest Department has cleared musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao, of an allegation that two blocks of land he owns in Saraburi encroach on protected forest.

Deputy director-general Cheewapap Cheewatham said on Thursday the department had checked the titles and confirmed they did not encroach on any forest reserve or classified forest area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST



