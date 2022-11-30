Thai singer Aed Carabao accused of land grab
Corruption buster Veera Somkwamkid on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police against musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao, accusing him of encroaching on a public forest in Saraburi province.
Mr Veera, secretary-general of the People’s Network Against Corruption, together with officials from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), also handed in what they said was evidence to Hin Son police in Kaeng Khoi district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
