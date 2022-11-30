December 1, 2022

Thai singer Aed Carabao accused of land grab

1 day ago TN
Thai singer Yuenyong Opakul best known as Aed Carabao

Thai singer Yuenyong Opakul best known as Aed Carabao. Photo: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat (พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์) / Government of Thailand. CC BY 2.0.




Corruption buster Veera Somkwamkid on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police against musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao, accusing him of encroaching on a public forest in Saraburi province.

Mr Veera, secretary-general of the People’s Network Against Corruption, together with officials from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), also handed in what they said was evidence to Hin Son police in Kaeng Khoi district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

