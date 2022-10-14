Suphan Buri governor denies banning Aed Carabao concert









The Suphan Buri governor has denied an accusation he banned an Aed Carabao concert in his home province in March, saying no one even sought permission for the event during a Covid-19 alert.

Governor Natthaphat Suwanpratheep posted two video clips on his Facebook page late Thursday night in response to a video posted recently on TikTok. The one-minute-long clip showed Carabao band leader Yuenyong Opakul, better known as Aed Carabao, emotionally complaining about an aborted concert and demanding the governor face him on stage and explain it.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

