October 14, 2022

Suphan Buri governor denies banning Aed Carabao concert

11 hours ago
Toon Bodyslam and Carabao

Thai singers Toon Bodyslam and Carabao. Photo: Jakrapong Kongmalai / flickr.




The Suphan Buri governor has denied an accusation he banned an Aed Carabao concert in his home province in March, saying no one even sought permission for the event during a Covid-19 alert.

Governor Natthaphat Suwanpratheep posted two video clips on his Facebook page late Thursday night in response to a video posted recently on TikTok. The one-minute-long clip showed Carabao band leader Yuenyong Opakul, better known as Aed Carabao, emotionally complaining about an aborted concert and demanding the governor face him on stage and explain it.






