October 14, 2022

Limited impacts expected on Thailand from three tropical depressions and a cyclone

11 hours ago TN
Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao, Surat Thani. Photo: YoTuT / flickr.




Three tropical depressions detected in the South China Sea and a cyclone in the Andaman Sea will have limited impacts on Thailand, according to Chawalit Chantararat, an expert from the TEAM Group.

He said that the first tropical depression, expected in make landfall in Da Nang in Vietnam tomorrow (Saturday), will bring moderate rain and isolated heavy showers to Thailand’s north-eastern region, eastern coast, Bangkok and its surroundings.

Thai PBS World

