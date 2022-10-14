Limited impacts expected on Thailand from three tropical depressions and a cyclone









Three tropical depressions detected in the South China Sea and a cyclone in the Andaman Sea will have limited impacts on Thailand, according to Chawalit Chantararat, an expert from the TEAM Group.

He said that the first tropical depression, expected in make landfall in Da Nang in Vietnam tomorrow (Saturday), will bring moderate rain and isolated heavy showers to Thailand’s north-eastern region, eastern coast, Bangkok and its surroundings.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

