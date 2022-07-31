July 31, 2022

Phang Nga on the shore of the Andaman Sea

James Bond Island in Phang Nga

The Famous James Bond Island in Phang Nga Bay. Photo: Max Pixel .




Phang Nga, Ko Panyi, Ao Phang-nga and Mu Ko National Parks

The province of Phang-nga is located some 788 kilometres from Bangkok. It covers an area of 4,170 square kilometres.

Phang-nga is a two-character province – land and sea – and packed with national parks that guard magnificent scenery with immensely different attractions.

Phang-nga: land and sea

Most famous is Ao Phang-nga National Park, a geological wonder filled with islets, sunken caverns and startling rock formations rising sheer out of the sea. The bay is extremely sheltered ideal for expeditions of sea canoes to explore the many fascinating caverns with their own eco-systems. It is also famous because Koh Panyi, a floating Muslim fishing village built on stilts by Indonesian fishermen, and Mu Ko Similan National Park and Mu Ko Surin National Park.

Phang-nga’s andaman coast offers parks of a different kind. The island groups of Surin and Similan are renowned for their beautiful unspoilt beaches and spectacular underwater scenery, attracting divers from around the world. Khao Lak is a coastal park full of birds, mammals and scenic waterfalls, with a number of hotel developments after Tsunami disaster in December 2004.

© www.adventureinthailand.com



