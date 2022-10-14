Russian soldiers using rape as ‘military strategy’, UN says









The Russian army is using sexual violence against women as a “tactic of war” in Ukraine, according to Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

In an interview to the French agency AFP, Patten claims that the rapes and sexual assaults attributed to the Russian armed forces “are part of the military strategy” of Russia.

The senior UN official even speaks of testimonies of victims who have told how Russian soldiers have used Viagra to carry out these abuses.

"When you hear women testify that Russian soldiers are equipped with Viagra, it is clearly a military strategy," she said.

“When you hear women testify that Russian soldiers are equipped with Viagra, it is clearly a military strategy,” she said.

According to Patten, such “deliberate tactics” by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory result in the “dehumanization of the victims”.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kiev government has alleged that Russian troops have committed rape and sexual assault in occupied cities.

