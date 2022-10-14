October 14, 2022

Russian soldiers using rape as ‘military strategy’, UN says

10 hours ago TN
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Foreign Ministry Press Service / RIA Novosti / flickr.




The Russian army is using sexual violence against women as a “tactic of war” in Ukraine, according to Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

In an interview to the French agency AFP, Patten claims that the rapes and sexual assaults attributed to the Russian armed forces “are part of the military strategy” of Russia.

The senior UN official even speaks of testimonies of victims who have told how Russian soldiers have used Viagra to carry out these abuses.

“When you hear women testify that Russian soldiers are equipped with Viagra, it is clearly a military strategy,” she said.

According to Patten, such “deliberate tactics” by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory result in the “dehumanization of the victims”.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kiev government has alleged that Russian troops have committed rape and sexual assault in occupied cities.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Kim Jong-un has been the Supreme Leader of North Korea since 2011

North Korean missile forces Japanese citizens to take shelter

1 week ago TN
Fans of Arema F.C. at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Kepanjen, East Java, Indonesia

At least 129 dead after stampede at Indonesian soccer stadium

2 weeks ago TN
Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Ukrainian forces encircle thousands of Russian troops in Liman

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Russian soldiers using rape as ‘military strategy’, UN says

10 hours ago TN
Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Limited impacts expected on Thailand from three tropical depressions and a cyclone

11 hours ago TN
Toon Bodyslam and Carabao

Suphan Buri governor denies banning Aed Carabao concert

11 hours ago TN
Fire engine truck

Explosion at factory in Wichit sub-district of Phuket, alarms residents

11 hours ago TN
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Drunk foreign tourist found sleeping on footpath in Pattaya, gets helped by tourist police

11 hours ago TN