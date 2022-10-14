Explosion at factory in Wichit sub-district of Phuket, alarms residents
An explosion at a factory in Wichit, sub-district, Mueang Phuket district alarmed residents.
Residents heard a loud explosion in Baan Ao Makham before black smoke came up to the sky. The Wichit firefighters were notified of the fire at 3:30 P.M. this afternoon (October 14th) at an industrial factory.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
