October 14, 2022

Drunk foreign tourist found sleeping on footpath in Pattaya, gets helped by tourist police

11 hours ago TN
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya. Photo: Joseph Hunkins / flickr.




A foreign tourist was safely taken back to his hotel by tourist police after being found sleeping on a footpath today, October 14th.

Two Pattaya tourist police found the drunk tourist on a footpath in front of VC Hotel today. He was identified as Mr. Bab, a French national of unknown age. The two officers jokingly wrote on the Pattaya Tourist Police Facebook that “Mr. Bab decided to take a nap there because he was drunk and did not want to drive.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



