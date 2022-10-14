Drunk foreign tourist found sleeping on footpath in Pattaya, gets helped by tourist police









A foreign tourist was safely taken back to his hotel by tourist police after being found sleeping on a footpath today, October 14th.

Two Pattaya tourist police found the drunk tourist on a footpath in front of VC Hotel today. He was identified as Mr. Bab, a French national of unknown age. The two officers jokingly wrote on the Pattaya Tourist Police Facebook that “Mr. Bab decided to take a nap there because he was drunk and did not want to drive.”

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

