Statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great unveiled at King Rama IX Memorial Park









Their Majesties the King and Queen, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, presided over a ceremony to unveil the Royal Monument of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX).

The ceremony took place on 13 October 2022, which marked the sixth anniversary of the passing of King Rama IX, at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Dusit district. Bangkok.

A large number of people gathered at the park to observe the ceremony in remembrance of the late King. Members of the public are invited to pay respect to the statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great from 14 to 16 October 2022, between 08.00 and 19.00 hr.

The King Rama IX Memorial Park covers an area of 279 rai (111.6 acres), which was the former grounds for the Nang Loeng Racecourse of the Royal Turf Club. Construction of the park began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2024.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama x) donated the area for the development of the park as a “new lung” of Bangkok and as a learning center for the initiatives of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother through the knowledge of forests and water. The park has been designed to reflect the significance of humans and nature.

Source: thailand.prd.go.th

Foreign Office, The Government Public Relations Department, Office of the Prime Minister

