Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing









Thailand commemorates Wednesday the fifth anniversary of the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX), who remained on the throne for 70 years, with religious ceremonies and floral offerings throughout the country.

Thais paid tribute to the former ruler today with solemn Buddhist ceremonies and floral offerings across the country on a day decreed as a national holiday to commemorate his passing.

The presence of the late King Bhumibol’s pictures still remains on the walls of official buildings five years after his death, while many subjects continue to evoke the greatness of his decisions that led to times of prosperity in the country.

The death of the so-called “king of kings” plunged the country into a long period of mourning that ended a year later with the completion of the funeral rites with the cremation ceremony, attended by representatives of all the monarchies of the world.

