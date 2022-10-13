October 14, 2022

Old Phuket Prison to be turned into public park

18 hours ago TN
Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Houses in Thalang Road, Oldtown Phuket. Photo: Uwe Aranas.




The old Phuket Prison in Phuket Town will be turned into a public park with parking areas.

The President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Mr. Rewat Areerob told The Phuket Express, “The old prison is located on Damrong Road in the Talad Yai sub-district, Mueang Phuket district, which is in the middle of the city. It is on a 40 Rai plot of land.”

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



