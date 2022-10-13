Old Phuket Prison to be turned into public park









The old Phuket Prison in Phuket Town will be turned into a public park with parking areas.

The President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Mr. Rewat Areerob told The Phuket Express, “The old prison is located on Damrong Road in the Talad Yai sub-district, Mueang Phuket district, which is in the middle of the city. It is on a 40 Rai plot of land.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

