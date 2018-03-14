Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Army removes volunteer lifeguards from Phuket beaches

Red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket
PHUKET: The commanding officer of the Royal Thai Army contingent stationed in Phuket has confirmed that soldiers under his command last Tuesday (Mar 6) “asked” volunteer lifeguards at Kamala to leave the beach and no longer provide lifeguard patrols for tourists.

The move follows marketing survey, engineering and strategic planning consultancy LP Laikhum Co Ltd based in Bangkok quietly being awarded a B13 million contract by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) to provide lifeguards at Phuket’s beaches.

