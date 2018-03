A Chon Buri mother, 64, on Wednesday begged for help for her daughter, who is suffering from stage-three lymphoma.

Nualprang Malairak told The Nation that she did not have money for painkillers for her daughter, Warangkhana Sitthisart, 34, so she had sought help from friends and searched the Internet for home remedies. She found one link that said boiled banana tree trunks could lessen pain and was trying the remedy.

Full story: The Nation

By Preewadi Wichaiprasit

The Nation

Chon Buri