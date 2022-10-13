October 14, 2022

Delivery man killed in car crash in Pattaya, second driver reportedly flees

Pattaya 2nd road

Pattaya 2nd road. Image: calflier001.




A delivery man was killed on the spot after his pickup truck collided with another vehicle whose unidentified driver reportedly fled after the accident in Pattaya.

An investigator, Pol. Capt. Sornsuphan Ottonsri-anan from the Banglamung police station, was notified of the fatal accident on a bypass road in the Nong Pla Lai subdistrict of Banglamung, Chonburi.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



