September 21, 2022

Saudi tourists injured in go-kart accident in Phuket

4 days ago TN
Shops on a beach road in Phuket

Shops on a beach road in Phuket. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




PHUKET: Four tourists from Saudi Arabia, three adults and a child, were slightly injured after a go-kart they were riding rammed into a power post in Muang district of this southern island resort province on Sunday, the Tambon Chalong Municipality said in an announcement.

The announcement said the four tourists were riding a four-seat go-kart uphill to the Khao Nak Kerd peak when the small vehicle veered off the road and hit a power post opposite the Tiger Park in tambon Chalong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Paragliding, the adventure of flying a paraglider

78-year-old foreigner seriously injured after paragliding fall in Rawai

1 day ago TN
Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket

Video clip of minivan drivers brawling, allegedly over foreign tourist customers, in Phuket goes viral

1 day ago TN
White Toyota minivan in Thailand

Russian motorbike rider dies after crashing into minivan in Karon

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Grand Palace Arranges Space for Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

14 hours ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Thailand to issue COVID-19 reclassification measures this Friday

14 hours ago TN
Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Tourists Urged to Report Unwilling Taxi Drivers

14 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

B287m Allocated to Tackle Illegal Fishing

14 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Virologist claims 70% of Thais may have been infected with COVID-19

14 hours ago TN