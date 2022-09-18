Saudi tourists injured in go-kart accident in Phuket









PHUKET: Four tourists from Saudi Arabia, three adults and a child, were slightly injured after a go-kart they were riding rammed into a power post in Muang district of this southern island resort province on Sunday, the Tambon Chalong Municipality said in an announcement.

The announcement said the four tourists were riding a four-seat go-kart uphill to the Khao Nak Kerd peak when the small vehicle veered off the road and hit a power post opposite the Tiger Park in tambon Chalong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

