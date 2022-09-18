September 21, 2022

American man falls to death at office in Nonthaburi

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area




An American man fell to his death from the 9th floor at an office in Nonthaburi.

The Pakkret Police was notified of the incident yesterday afternoon (September 16th) at an office in Muang Thong Thani, Bang Phut sub-district, Pakkret district.

They arrived at the scene to find the body of the 43-year-old American man on the ground next to the office building (TPN media is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification).

