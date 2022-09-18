American man falls to death at office in Nonthaburi

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area. Photo: Astronomer2807. CC BY-SA 4.0.









An American man fell to his death from the 9th floor at an office in Nonthaburi.

The Pakkret Police was notified of the incident yesterday afternoon (September 16th) at an office in Muang Thong Thani, Bang Phut sub-district, Pakkret district.

They arrived at the scene to find the body of the 43-year-old American man on the ground next to the office building (TPN media is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification).

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





