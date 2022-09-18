Man sought by police over abduction of a 16-year-old boy in Nonthaburi









Police in Thailand’s Nonthaburi province have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man, believed to be a member of a gang which allegedly abducted a 16-year-old boy from a motorcycle repair shop in broad daylight on Friday.

The victim was found unconscious and badly beaten later the same day, dumped on the motorway in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district. He was rushed to hospital, where he remains on a ventilator.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

