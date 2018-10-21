Motorcycle repair shop owner shot dead by thief

KANCHANABURI: The owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Muang district of this western border province was shot dead by one of two thieves who broke into the shop early Sunday to steal motorcycle parts.
The incident took place at about 3.20am at the motorcycle repair shop in tambon Pak Phraek.
Full story: Bangkok Post
PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST
