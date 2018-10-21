Motorcycle repair shop in Thailand
Motorcycle repair shop owner shot dead by thief

October 21, 2018

KANCHANABURI: The owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Muang district of this western border province was shot dead by one of two thieves who broke into the shop early Sunday to steal motorcycle parts.

The incident took place at about 3.20am at the motorcycle repair shop in tambon Pak Phraek.

