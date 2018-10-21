Nine migrant workers die in fiery van crash

Nine labourers from Myanmar died on Sunday morning when the van carrying them smashed into a roadside tree and caught fire in Kamphaeng Phet.
Six others on board, including the Thai driver, were injured.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
