Prominent local and international figures and organisations have expressed condolences and paid tribute to former Asean secretary-general Surin Pitsuwan who died on Thursday at 68 after a sudden heart attack.

Surin, former foreign minister, passed away at Ramkhamhaeng Hospital. The funeral will be held at Tha It Mosque in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district on Friday.

