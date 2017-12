Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led his 18 new ministers to have an audience with His Majesty the King and to take their oaths of allegiance before the King at Amphorn Sathan Villa in Dusit Palace.

Also granted an audience by the King were General Vilas Arunsri, the secretary-general of the prime minister, and Mr Thirapong Wongsivavilas, the secretary-general of the cabinet.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS