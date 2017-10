HIS MAJESTY King Maha Vajiralongkorn yesterday presided over a royal merit-making ceremony for the Royal Relics of his father, His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.

Arriving at 5.30pm, the King was accompanied by Royal Family members including his daughters HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha and HRH Sirivannavari Nariratana.

By The SUNDAY NATION