HM the King of Thailand chairs collection of royal relics, ashes of King Rama IX

BANGKOK, 27 October 2017 (NNT) – This morning the King of Thailand, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, presided over a ceremony to transfer the royal relics and royal ashes of the late King Rama IX from the Royal Crematorium to the Grand Palace.

At approximately 8am, His Majesty led members of the royal family to the Royal Crematorium to collect the royal relics and royal ashes of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. At the base of the royal catafalque, His Majesty made merit for his late father by offering saffron robes to high-ranking Buddhist monks and sprinkled scented water on the royal relics and ashes.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

National News Bureau Of Thailand