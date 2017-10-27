Friday, October 27, 2017
Home > News > HM the King of Thailand chairs collection of royal relics, ashes of King Rama IX

HM the King of Thailand chairs collection of royal relics, ashes of King Rama IX

Royal crematorium of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 27 October 2017 (NNT) – This morning the King of Thailand, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, presided over a ceremony to transfer the royal relics and royal ashes of the late King Rama IX from the Royal Crematorium to the Grand Palace.

At approximately 8am, His Majesty led members of the royal family to the Royal Crematorium to collect the royal relics and royal ashes of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. At the base of the royal catafalque, His Majesty made merit for his late father by offering saffron robes to high-ranking Buddhist monks and sprinkled scented water on the royal relics and ashes.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Chalerm wants drug runners executed faster

F-5E Royal Thai Air Force in Korat.

Royal Thai Air Force recruits female pilots for the first time

Breaking News

PM clarifies why ex-PM Yingluck Shinawatra barred from foreign travel

Leave a Reply