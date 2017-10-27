Friday, October 27, 2017
PM thanks Thai people, international community for paying tribute to King Bhumibol

Royal crematorium of King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the Thai people in Thailand and throughout the world for their spontaneous show of respect and loyalty for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the occasion of the Royal cremation ceremony on Thursday (Oct 26).

He also thanked foreign dignitaries and the international community for joining the Thai people in paying tribute to the late King and for expressing their well wishes to Thailand during the time of national grief.

