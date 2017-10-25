HM King Rama 10 calls for cushions and fans for funeral participants

BANGKOK, 25th October 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has graciously called on officials to provide cushions and large fans for the benefit of those attending the royal cremations ceremony in Sanam Luang.

Due to His Majesty’s concern for the comfort of those attending, he called for fans and seating cushions for those who have traveled to witness the funeral procession led by His Majesty who will be participating in the cremation ceremony of His Majesty King Rama 9.

Source: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand