BANGKOK — King Vajiralongkorn has urged the authorities to make sure their regulations for viewing the cremation of his father are not too strict, a government spokesman said Sunday.

The king’s statement comes as officials are tightening already stringent security measures limiting public access to the event and rules for the historic ceremony set to take place Thursday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English