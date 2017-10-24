eTukTuk program helps turn gas-run TukTuks into electric ones

BANGKOK, 24th October 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Ministry of Energy has extended the application period for its electric Tuk-Tuk (eTukTuk) program until the end of this month because it has received a lot of attention from Tuk–Tuk operators.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Energy, Twarath Sutabutr, said today that the extension would allow those interested in the program more time to prepare the required documents.

