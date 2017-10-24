Message from TAT regarding the Royal Cremation for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to express our deepest appreciation to all visitors to Thailand during this historic period of the Royal Cremation Ceremony for the beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The ceremony will take place over five days from 25 to 29 October, 2017 at the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground and related venues in Bangkok. For reasons of security and preparation, roads around Sanam Luang and the related venues will be closed to traffic starting from 23 October. For details of the five-day Royal Cremation Ceremony, please click here.

Nationwide, replicas of the Royal Crematorium have been constructed at designated venues in each province, including in Bangkok, to enable members of the public to present sandalwood flowers as a final tribute and farewell to the much-revered late King on 26 October, the Royal Cremation Day.

On this historic day, many businesses will close for either half a day or an entire day to allow their staff to take part in the Royal Cremation Ceremony or to watch the broadcast of the event. For more information, please click here.

During this time, we ask tourists and visitors for their understanding and patience should they experience any inconveniences. We assure you that the Thai people remain as warm and hospitable as ever, and visitors to the kingdom at this sensitive time will get to see the great love and reverence the people have for their beloved late King as they pay a final tribute and farewell.

Many Thais will be wearing black clothes as a sign of mourning. While this is not required of visitors, it would be very much appreciated if they were to wear respectful clothing when in public. For visitors who wish to witness the Royal Cremation Ceremony or to take part in presenting sandalwood flowers, here are recommendations regarding the dress code.

We would like to thank our friends from all over the world for standing by us during this historic time.

Source: tatnews.org

Tourism Authority of Thailand

Photo: http://kingrama9.net