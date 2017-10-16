TAT provides updates regarding the Royal Cremation Ceremony Day, on 26 October

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the following updates as the entire nation prepares to pay a final tribute to the beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the Royal Cremation Ceremony Day, on 26 October.

Temporary closure of businesses and attractions:

– All banks will be closed on 26 October.

– The Thai Red Cross Society will be closed on 26 October.

– The Stock Exchange of Thailand will be closed on 26 October.

– Thailand Post will be closed on 26 October.

– Thai Film Archive will be closed on 26 October.

– All Tesco Lotus outlets nationwide will be closed for half a day, from 14.00 Hrs. on 26 October.

– All Major Cineplex Group’s cinemas nationwide will be closed on 26 October.

– All Central Plaza and Central Festival as well as The Mall shopping malls will be closed on 26 October. CentralWorld and Central Plaza Rama II will open as usual.

– Isetan Bangkok shopping mall will be closed on 26 October.

– Bangkok Art and Culture Centre will be closed on 26 October.

– Siam Niramit in Bangkok and Phuket will be closed on 26 October.

– Dream World, Safari World, Siam Park and Dinosaur Planet in Bangkok will be closed on 26 October.

– In Chonburi, Burapha University’s Eastern Center of Art and Culture; Alcazar Carbaret, Tiffany’s and KAAN Shows; Tuxedo Illusion Hall; Space Inspirium; Flight of the Gibbon; and Lazgam will be closed on 26 October.

The above businesses and attractions will reopen on 27 October.

Source: Tourism Authority of Thailand

TAT Call Centre 1672