Thailand and Ukraine agree to increase trade and investment

BANGKOK, 16th October 2017 (NNT) – The Minister of Commerce has revealed Thailand and Ukraine have agreed to increase mutual trade and investment as well as overall engagement via the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Commerce Minister, Aphiradee Tantraporn made known after a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Thailand, that Thailand and Ukraine wish to expand trade and investment opportunities with each other through bilateral, multilateral and regional cooperation. The minister said she used her meeting to invite Ukrainian investors to consider Thailand’s EEC.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand