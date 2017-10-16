Monday, October 16, 2017
World Leaders Condemn Somalia Attack That Killed At Least 276

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders condemned the truck-bomb attack in the Somalian capital that killed at least 276 people and injured some 300.

In a Twitter post on October 15, Guterres said he was “sickened” by the attack and urged “unity in the face of terrorism.”

Somalia’s government has blamed the October 14 Mogadishu attack on Al-Qaeda and Al-Shabab extremists, although neither group has claimed responsibility.

Leaders from the United States, Britain, and France also condemned the bombing, the worst terror attack ever reported in the country.

The U.S. State Department said it condemned the bombing “in the strongest terms” and that the United States “will continue to stand with the Somali government, its people, and our international allies to combat terrorism and support their efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity that.”

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

RFE/RL

