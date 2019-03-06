Thailand-Made Electric Vehicle FOMM One Makes Its Debut

CHIANG MAI, March 6 (TNA) – Thailand-made compact electric vehicle FOMM One makes its debut at a show in the northern Chiang Mai province.
Designed and developed by the Kanagawa-based company, FOMM One is marketed by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) as an alternative clean vehicle for urban life.
TNA
