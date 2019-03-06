Fishing boats in Pran Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Fishing boats in Pran Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Photo: Thanate Tan / flickr.

South

Two Missing Fishing Boats Found

By TN / March 6, 2019

BANGKOK, March 4 (TNA) — Two missing Thai fishing boats were in the custody of Cambodia and all crews were safe, the spokesman of the navy said.

VAdm Dechadol Phusara said that on March 2, the Fisheries Monitoring Center (FMC) of the Fisheries Department informed VAdm Banjob Phodaeng, commander of the First Naval Area, that two Thai fishing boats named Thai Prasert 12 and Choke Boonmee 9 were heading towards the sea where Thai and Cambodian waters adjoined.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

