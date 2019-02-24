Small ferry in Thailand

South

Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands

By TN / February 24, 2019

PHANG NGA: A total of 11 people, including four foreign tourists, were taken to safety in the early hours of today (Feb 24) after the dive boat they were on board of sank off Similan Islands.

The Similan Islands National Park Headquater and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command base in Phang Nga received a notification of a marine accident off Similan Islands at 02.45am today. The incident happened not far from a small beach on one of the islands of the archipelago.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

