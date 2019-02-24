Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands





PHANG NGA: A total of 11 people, including four foreign tourists, were taken to safety in the early hours of today (Feb 24) after the dive boat they were on board of sank off Similan Islands.

The Similan Islands National Park Headquater and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command base in Phang Nga received a notification of a marine accident off Similan Islands at 02.45am today. The incident happened not far from a small beach on one of the islands of the archipelago.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

