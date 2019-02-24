Portrait of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Portrait of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn in front of the Ministry of Education, Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.

His Majesty the King Bestows Flowers to Finnish Boy

By TN / February 24, 2019

KRABI, Feb 23 (TNA) – A royal representative has presented a vase of flowers, bestowed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to a five-year-old Finnish boy, who was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Ao Nang in the southern resort province of Krabi.

The boy is now receiving treatment at Krabi Nakharin International Hospital after the incident took place on Wednesday.

