His Majesty the King Bestows Flowers to Finnish Boy





KRABI, Feb 23 (TNA) – A royal representative has presented a vase of flowers, bestowed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to a five-year-old Finnish boy, who was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Ao Nang in the southern resort province of Krabi.

The boy is now receiving treatment at Krabi Nakharin International Hospital after the incident took place on Wednesday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



