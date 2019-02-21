Finnish Boy Attacked by Stray Dogs in Krabi





KRABI, Feb 21 (TNA) – A five-year-old Finnish boy remains hospitalized after he was mauled by a pack of five stray dogs at Ao Nang beach in Krabi province yesterday.

His condition has improved and he is put under close medical surveillance. He may need 3-5 more days to recover, according to a doctor.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

