Suthep’s party to support Gen Prayut as next PM





The Action Coalition for Thailand Party (ACT) which has former anti-Thaksin protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban as its de facto leader is throwing full support behind Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to return as prime minister after the March-24 election.

Suthep told ThaiPBS World in an interview on Tuesday that the party has confidence in Gen Prayut as a leader in carrying out necessary reforms and tackling economic problems facing the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

