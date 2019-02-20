Suthep Thaugsuban during the anti-Yingluck Bangkok protest

Suthep Thaugsuban during the anti-Yingluck Bangkok protest. Photo: Facebook.

News

Suthep’s party to support Gen Prayut as next PM

By TN / February 20, 2019

The Action Coalition for Thailand Party (ACT) which has former anti-Thaksin protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban as its de facto leader is throwing full support behind Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to return as prime minister after the March-24 election.

Suthep told ThaiPBS World in an interview on Tuesday that the party has confidence in Gen Prayut as a leader in carrying out necessary reforms and tackling economic problems facing the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close