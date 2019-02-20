Several People Injured Following Blast at Ammunition Depot in Turkey’s Polatlı





At least 5 soldiers have been injured as result of an ammunition explosion in the Turkish city of Polatlı, the Turkish Defence Ministry said as quoted by milliyet.com.tr news website.

The incident reportedly occurred at 7:00 pm local time, while the injured have been taken to a hospital.

Source: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



