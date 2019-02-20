Drug traffickers' weapons, guns and ammunition

Several People Injured Following Blast at Ammunition Depot in Turkey’s Polatlı

By TN / February 20, 2019

At least 5 soldiers have been injured as result of an ammunition explosion in the Turkish city of Polatlı, the Turkish Defence Ministry said as quoted by milliyet.com.tr news website.

The incident reportedly occurred at 7:00 pm local time, while the injured have been taken to a hospital.

