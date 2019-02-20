Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station in 2013. Photo: calflier001.

Kanchanaburi: Driver arrested over theft from tourists

By TN / February 20, 2019

A chartered bus driver was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from an Australian and two Britons while they were visiting Kanchanaburi on Tuesday using his bus service.

Lt Col Suebsak Phansueb, Kanchanaburi tourist police inspector, said Seksit Saikaew, 34, was arrested on Tuesday evening after the tourists filed a complaint.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

