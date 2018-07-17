French tourist says 350 euros stolen on Koh Pha Ngan-bound bus





A French woman on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Surat Thani police, claiming that 350 euros in cash were stolen from her bag aboard a bus from Bangkok to Koh Pha Ngan.

Nadia (no last name available), 23, filed the complaint at the Muang Surat Thani police station at 6am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article