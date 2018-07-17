Bus to Surat Thani at Bangkok Southern bus terminal.
French tourist says 350 euros stolen on Koh Pha Ngan-bound bus

By TN / July 17, 2018

A French woman on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Surat Thani police, claiming that 350 euros in cash were stolen from her bag aboard a bus from Bangkok to Koh Pha Ngan.

Nadia (no last name available), 23, filed the complaint at the Muang Surat Thani police station at 6am.

