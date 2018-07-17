Toyota Commuter vans in Bangkok
Bangkok

Vans migrate to new Bangkok terminal

By TN / July 17, 2018

All public vans at Bangkok’s northern bus terminal will be transferred to a new terminal nearby from Aug 1, Transport Co, Ltd president Jirasak Yaovatsakul said Monday.

The new 30-rai complex is located directly across from the original Mor Chit terminal on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road and under the Si Rat expressway.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA
BANGKOK POST

TN

