Vans migrate to new Bangkok terminal





All public vans at Bangkok’s northern bus terminal will be transferred to a new terminal nearby from Aug 1, Transport Co, Ltd president Jirasak Yaovatsakul said Monday.

The new 30-rai complex is located directly across from the original Mor Chit terminal on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road and under the Si Rat expressway.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article