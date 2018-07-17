Floods reported across northeast due to low pressure front





NAKHON PANOM, 17 July 2018 (NNT) – Floods have hit seven provinces of the northeastern region of Thailand due to the influence of a low pressure front sweeping over the country from the South China Sea with citizens told to monitor weather forecasts closely.

In Nakhon Phanom, Apibalbancha, Suntharavijit, Thammarongprasit and Srithep roads have all been hit by flooding and several large trees have fallen, necessitating urgent work by local authorities. Water is being pumped into the Mekong River and tree branches are being cut so that they do not impact power lines. Locals have been urged to follow reports closely so that they are prepared for any emergency situations.

