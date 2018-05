BUENG KAN, 30th May 2018 (NNT) – Homes in many provinces in the North East of Thailand have been flooded due to heavy rains.

In Bueng Kan province, the traffic in the municipality has been moving only slowly since this morning as Pon Tuk and Rak Sa Ngob Roads have been submerged in a 50-centimeter floods.

