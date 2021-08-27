  • August 27, 2021
Killer cops’ case sheds light on rampant police abuse of suspects, reform unlikely: HRW

Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Thanks to social media and a whistle blower, who leaked the chilling video of a group of police officers torturing a drug suspect to death, has triggered yet another public outcry against the authorities and a media storm over this blatantly horrendous act and the denial of the suspect’s right to prove his innocence in the justice system, or even to say goodbye to his loved ones.

The leaked video, which shows the 24-year-old victim being suffocated with plastic bags, the key suspect’s connections to celebrities and his unusual wealth, which would take him hundreds of years to acquire on a police salary, have all shed light on police brutality in Thailand and the need for reform.

