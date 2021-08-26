Fugitive policeman Jo Ferrari reported caught







Several Thai media outlets are reporting that fugitive police colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon, aka Jo Ferrari, has been arrested in Myanmar.

He was reportedly taken into custody in Myawaddy, across the border from Mae Sot in Tak province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

ALSO READ:

Widely known by the nickname “Jo Ferrari”, Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon accused of torturing and killing a drug suspect while in custody handled cases involving 368 smuggled cars during 2011-17.





