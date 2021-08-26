  • August 26, 2021
One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens

Siam Commercial Bank and shops in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: fitri agung. CC BY 2.0.



PHUKET: The busy fresh market at Baan Lipon, located near the Khao Lan Intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tambon Thepkrasattri, has been ordered closed until at least next Thursday (Sept 2) amid concerns of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections there.

The order for the market to close was issued yesterday, and came into effect today (Aug 26).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



