Urgent call for blood donations as Thai hospitals face critical shortage







The Thai Red Cross Society is beseeching the public to donate blood urgently, saying that the country’s hospitals are experiencing a critical shortage of blood reserves for patients, forcing the postponement of many vital surgeries.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dutjai Chaivanichsiri, director of the National Blood Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, said today (Thursday) that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a substantial drop in blood donations, adding that there has been a shortage of donated blood for some time, but the situation has recently become critical.

By Thai PBS World






