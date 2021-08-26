  • August 26, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Urgent call for…

Urgent call for blood donations as Thai hospitals face critical shortage

Urgent call for blood donations as Thai hospitals face critical shortage

The red cross flag. Photo by Joonasl.



The Thai Red Cross Society is beseeching the public to donate blood urgently, saying that the country’s hospitals are experiencing a critical shortage of blood reserves for patients, forcing the postponement of many vital surgeries.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dutjai Chaivanichsiri, director of the National Blood Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, said today (Thursday) that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a substantial drop in blood donations, adding that there has been a shortage of donated blood for some time, but the situation has recently become critical.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Korat hospital director probed for allegedly giving his wife Pfizer vaccine
Isan

Korat hospital director probed for allegedly giving...

August 17, 2021
Thammasat Hospital Faces COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage
Bangkok

Thammasat Hospital Faces COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage

August 16, 2021
Bangkok Hospital Pattaya now offering COVID vaccination services for eligible foreigners
Pattaya

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya now offering COVID vaccination...

August 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.