Private sector proposes “Bangkok Sandbox” model







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s private sector is proposing a “Bangkok Sandbox” model, hoping for the re-opening of businesses, but with customers limited to vaccinated people.

According to Sanan Angubolkul, president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the private sector has proposed three measures to reopen businesses, including standards such as SHA+ (SHA PLUS), promoting businesses following guidelines for Coronavirus protection and a 70% vaccination rate among staff. The Sha Plus model is currently being used in the Phuket Sandbox project.

