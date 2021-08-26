  • August 26, 2021
Private sector proposes “Bangkok Sandbox” model

Skyline and City View of Bangkok. Photo: Travel Coffee Book.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s private sector is proposing a “Bangkok Sandbox” model, hoping for the re-opening of businesses, but with customers limited to vaccinated people.

According to Sanan Angubolkul, president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the private sector has proposed three measures to reopen businesses, including standards such as SHA+ (SHA PLUS), promoting businesses following guidelines for Coronavirus protection and a 70% vaccination rate among staff. The Sha Plus model is currently being used in the Phuket Sandbox project.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: suchanee rungmueanporn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

TN

